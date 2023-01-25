FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region.

Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted by the National Weather Service to cover our entire area, with the exception of Green County. They take hold at 3:00 Wednesday morning and will last until 3:00pm.

To be clear, there haven’t been many dramatic changes in the specific details in the forecast over the past 24 hours. This is NOT going to be the be-all and end-all event. Rather, the timing of the snow matching up with the morning commute is the primary reason for the National Weather Service’s decision to go ahead and hoist the advisory.

Snow’s to overspread the area from south to north, first reaching Whiteside, Lee, and southern DeKalb Counties between 1:00 and 2:00am. The remainder of the area will see snowflakes begin to fly between 2:00 and 4:00am, with residents of southern Wisconsin the last to see the snow. It appears that there will be a somewhat lengthy window of steady snow that will take us up until around 9:00 or 10:00 Wednesday morning, meaning that impact on the morning commute are all but a given.

Upon reaching the midday hour Wednesday and in the hours that follow, snow is to taper off to flurries or lighter, much more scattered snow showers. Any accumulations from that point forward would be minimal, a few tenths of an inch at best.

In total, the thought here remains that most areas are to see between 1″ and 3″ of snow. Also unchanged is the belief that the lightest amounts will be found in places north and west of Rockford, while a few spots, especially along and south of Interstate 88 could see closer to 4″.

A few light snow showers may linger into early Thursday, though most of the area will be dry for the vast majority of the day. Clouds and northerly winds, however, will present a challenge for temperatures, which may struggle to reach 30°.

Beyond Thursday, there are a few more disturbances we’re watching, both of which could give us chances for additional snowfall. The first is to come Friday, with a second system Saturday also showing some potential of producing enough snow to break out the shovels once again. Both of these systems will bear close monitoring, and we’ll be doing just that in the coming days.

