Egg prices skyrocket in 2022, with no signs of slowing down in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Egg prices continue to egg-ceed egg-spectations. According to the Consumer Prices Index, the cost of eggs climbed 60% in 2022.

“In one of our local stores we’ve seen just regular while generic eggs for eight dollars for a dozen and that kinda makes people’s eyes pop a little bit,” said Andy Larson, owner of Ten Men Farm in Pecatonica.

Larson says inflation on goods like bird feed and gas, the Avian Flu, and supply chain issues are the causes of the rising prices.

“There’s a big price increase in the conventional eggs and there’s less availability so as a result we have a lot more interest, a lot more demand. Some of our restaurants are adding on to their orders and we’re having a hard time making orders happen,” he said.

The Avian Flu has wiped out so many birds as it’s carried by wild birds who land on farm property. Larson predicts we could be waiting until the end of summer before things return to normal.

“It’s a pretty severe mortality percentage, so the whole flock is gone. So as a result, that material has to be removed, the house has to be sanitized and then repopulated with new birds,” Larson told 23 News.

The lack of affordable eggs is tough on some restaurants, like Potato Shak in Loves Park.

“Last November, prices were right around 17 dollars for a case of eggs, and now two weeks ago they were 79 dollars,” said owner Peter Avramopoulos.

However, Avramopoulos says he’d rather take a loss than increase the price of his meals.

On Monday, U.S. Senator Jack Reed called for the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into potential price gouging for the large egg producers like Cal-Maine Foods.

