RVC Women’s Basketball, Blank soar to new heights in first year in Division II

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When most teams move up a division in college athletics, they tend to struggle as they get adapted to a higher level of competition. RVC Women’s Basketball has done quite the opposite though in their first year in Division II.

The Golden Eagles are 16-6 in their first year at the new level and have only lost to Division I or Division II ranked teams.

Leading the way for the birds is former Jefferson J-Hawks Camron Blank, whose one of just three true sophomores on the team this year. Blank credits the fun environment for the team’s success.

“It’s honestly really fun, I just enjoy being around the team and everything, we click very well, get along well so I feel like that’s a big part of how we’re doing this season,” Blank said.

The former J-Hawk is averaging over 15 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and over two steals per game. RVC WBB head coach Darryl Watkins said Blank made the move to JuCo after being overlooked in recruiting during COVID and says stories like hers aren’t all too uncommon.

“Basically we said, let’s bet on yourself, she came here I told her ‘hey, let’s come here, let’s put your talents on basketball only’ she’s never really been a true one sport athlete, she’s been a three, four-sport really good athlete,” Watkins said.

“This area’s been overlooked for far too long and is still overlooked for the majority in part across the board for athletes and like I said we have Division I level talented kids around here, we have Division II talented kids around here, we have high-level NAIA kids,” Watkins added.

