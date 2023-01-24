Rockford man I.D.’d; found in Chicago after funeral van theft

Body identified
Body identified(MGN Online)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man has been identified after his body was found Monday in a south Chicago neighborhood.

Curtis Brown, 47, died Thursday, Jan. 19 of natural causes. Authorities say his body was released Friday, Jan. 20 from a local hospital into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home.

Reports say while in the care of the funeral home, Brown’s body was left inside a van reported stolen Sunday by the business. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed Tuesday that the vehicle was left unlocked and running with Brown’s body inside before the theft.

The van was found Sunday, and Brown’s body the following day. Authorities say arrangements are being made for Brown’s body to be released to family in Mississippi for funeral services.

Redd shared the news update Tuesday during a conference on Rockford’s violent crime statistics.

“In 25 years...this is the first time we’ve ever heard of anything like this,” said Redd. “My heart goes out to the family, as I know that they were recently notified of what had transpired. I hope we never have to see anything like this again.”

An investigation into the incident is open and active, and a suspect wanted in connection with the theft is still at large. Anyone with information on the incident can call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

