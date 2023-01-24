Rockford man faces multiple child sex crime charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple sex crimes against a child.

Ronald Evans Jr., 51, faces indecent solicitation, grooming and sexual exploitation of a child after a report was filed with a Rockford investigator.

The report, made in November 2022, stated that an adult man was having inappropriate contact with a child.

During the investigation, Evans Jr. was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.

He’s currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail on a $25,000 bond.

