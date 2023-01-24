Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A funeral home van with a body still inside was stolen in Rockford over the weekend, and later found in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood, although the body was no longer in the van, police said.

The body was not found until Monday. Police said it was located in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

As CBS 2′s Andrew Ramos reported Monday, it is a bizarre case with a lot of unanswered questions. Who would steal a funeral home van and then take the body inside - and why was the van unattended to begin with?

Rockford police said the van was stolen on Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home. A dead man’s body was a body bag in the cargo area at the time.

The van was found Sunday night in Chicago, with no body inside, according to Rockford police. Chicago police found the gray 2012 Chrysler Town & Country abandoned in the 1400 block of East 87th Street, near Dorchester Avenue.

The body was found on Monday evening. CBS 2′s Jermont Terry reported police were on the scene in an alley off 83rd Street and Manistee Avenue, which was cordoned off with red police tape.

Late Monday, it remained unclear whether or not the family had been notified, and what recourse they have - if any.

Rockford police released surveillance images of a possible suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information on the theft of the van, is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips also can be texted to 847411 by including RPDTIP at the start of your message.

Representatives for the funeral home did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

