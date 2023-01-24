Meridian School District to name new superintendent

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Meridian School District’s board of education is expected Thursday to name Dr. Joe Mullikin as the district’s next superintendent.

Mullikin’s multi-year contract is expected to be approved at Thursday’s special meeting of the board. Dr. Mullikin currently serves as principal of Highland Elementary School.

“I have the utmost confidence in Joe. I do not think he has the potential to be good, I believe he has the potential to be truly great,” said Meridian board of education president, John Smith “He has truly earned this opportunity to lead our district.”

After Thursday’s meeting, Mullikin will take on the role of assistant superintendent with Meridian while continuing to serve as principal at Highland Elementary. His first day as superintendent will be July 1, 2024.

An award-winning educator, Mullikin has served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal within the Meridian School District. He also serves as the director of data and assessment and continuous improvement for Meridian and as an adjunct professor at Judson University.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved my time with the district. Meridian is a special place and a wonderful community and I look forward to the opportunity to lead this district to achieve more amazing things,” said Dr. Mullikin.

