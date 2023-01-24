Illinois ranked 7th in worst state to retire

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - It may be a scary time to think about retiring with inflation soaring, a new WalletHub study ranks the state as the seventh worst state to retire in.

This comes as Illinois is ranked 42 when it comes to affordability, 27 in healthcare and 22 in quality of life.

The best state to retire according to the survey is Virginia and the worst is Kentucky.

