Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods. (Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A big happy birthday to the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo Fiona!

She turns six on Tuesday.

Fiona gained international attention in 2017 after she was born prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds at birth, a record low for a newborn hippo. They typically weigh about 100 pounds when they are born.

The Cincinnati Zoo shared video of Fiona the hippo over the years. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo/Facebook)

Fiona became even more famous when she photobombed a couple’s engagement photo later that year.

Against all odds, Fiona thrived and is celebrating her sixth birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo surprised Fiona with a special cake made of all her favorite foods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Body missing after van stolen from Rockford funeral home
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
CBS Chicago reports that police located the body Monday in the 8200 block of South Manistee...
Report: Body found days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home
Southbound traffic on I-39 was stalled Monday after a serious crash on U.S. 20 caused first...
All lanes open on I-39 after two-car crash in Rockford
Fire leaves $100k in damages
Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris

Latest News

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on...
Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty
A California woman finally gets the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago.
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
Clean-up is underway Tuesday after a two-car crash detoured traffic in Rockford.
Two-car crash detours traffic at Longwood and Whitman in Rockford
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says