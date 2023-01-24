Female inmate found unresponsive in Winnebago Co. jail
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A female inmate at the Winnebago County jail is in critical condition Monday after being found unresponsive.
Staff found the woman around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in her cell and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman’s identity has not been released pending investigation by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
