Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police.

Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago.

Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details are limited and any further updates will be provided on the Rockford Police Department’s twitter page.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.