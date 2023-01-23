Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police.

Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago.

Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details are limited and any further updates will be provided on the Rockford Police Department’s twitter page.

