Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-39 north in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is backed up Monday after an accident on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley.

Motorists should avoid the area while cleanup is underway.

Cherry Valley Fire Department responded for aid. First responders shared photos of the crash via social media. No word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries at this time.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 tweeted about the accident just after 10 a.m. Monday.

I-39 Northbound between Mulford Road and Harrison Road are closed due to an accident. Please follow detour route. #ILtraffic — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) January 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.