Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-39 north in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is backed up Monday after an accident on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley.

Motorists should avoid the area while cleanup is underway.

Cherry Valley Fire Department responded for aid. First responders shared photos of the crash via social media. No word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries at this time.

The Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 tweeted about the accident just after 10 a.m. Monday.

