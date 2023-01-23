Rockford nonprofit sees ‘Big’ donation, business partnership with local bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local nonprofit sees a generous donation and an important business partnership that will fuel entrepreneurship in Rockford

Midland States Bank grants $20,000 to Rockford nonprofit Think Big, alongside financial empowerment sessions for community members.

Think Big fosters women and minority-owned business development through mentorship and networking opportunities, like an annual expo.

“This project is an impactful way to invest in the Rockford community and its women- and minority-owned businesses,” commented Martesha Brown, Director of Community Economic Development at Midland States Bank. “We are excited to continue to partner with the organization to invest in entrepreneurs and small business development.”

Midland is also one of the lead sponsors for the “Business to Legit” 2023 Think Big Expo, which focuses on bringing in-person opportunities for women- and minority-owned business leaders through networking with industry professionals in Illinois.

“We are thankful for this donation from Midland States Bank and thrilled to have them as a continued partner in growing entrepreneurship in the Rockford Region,” said Dr. Sheila Hill, Co-Founder of Think Big. “We invite the community to stay tuned on the upcoming Think Big Expo and Business to Legit event this upcoming summer.”

