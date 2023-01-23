Body missing after van stolen from Collins & Stone funeral home in Rockford

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities in Chicago are searching Monday for a body that was stolen along with a van from a funeral home in Rockford Sunday night.

The van was stolen Saturday from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 5th St., with the body of a dead man inside, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers say the van was located around 8 p.m. Sunday in Chicago, but the body that was inside of the van was not located.

Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details are limited and any further updates will be provided on the Rockford Police Department’s Twitter page.

