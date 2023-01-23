Police capture, release wayward seal 3 times in 1 morning

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine were tasked with capturing a wayward seal not once… not twice… but three times in one morning.

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department said they first received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Monday from a public works employee who was out plowing the snow. The employee said he had seen what he thought was a seal scurrying through the neighborhood.

An officer was able to capture the seal in the neighborhood and released it back into the ocean at Fort Williams Park.

“We did not know it at the time, but this seal was committed to his goal of exploring Cape Elizabeth…” police wrote on Facebook.

A few hours later, at about 7 a.m., police were called again about a seal on a road. Another officer responded and, together with a citizen, captured the seal once again. The seal was released into the ocean at Fort Williams Park again.

But the story doesn’t end there.

About an hour later, the seal was found roaming the area for the third time Monday morning.

This time, officers contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab center.

