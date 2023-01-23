Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body missing after van stolen from Rockford funeral home
Fire leaves $100k in damages
Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris
Friends and family supporting Paige Naber
The community gathers to support one local family
Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman hurt after Rockford shooting
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Multiple people were shot at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa. (KCCI via CNN Newsource)
Students, teacher shot at Iowa charter school
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11