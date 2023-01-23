National Land Institute sends 60-day notice over Bell Bowl Prairie

FILE: Activists gather outside the Chicago-Rockford Airport on the one-year anniversary of...
FILE: Activists gather outside the Chicago-Rockford Airport on the one-year anniversary of prairie conservation efforts.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Attorneys for the National Land Institute sent a 60-day notice Friday of intention to file a federal complaint regarding the Bell Bowl Prairie.

The complaint alleges violations of the Environmental Species Act (ESA) after organizations like the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Greater Rockford Airport Authority have failed to ensure that the Chicago-Rockford Airport expansion does not jeopardize the habitat of an endangered insect, the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee.

Bell Bowl Prairie is one of the last existing habitats of the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee as of August 8, 2021.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized November 14, 2022, approximately 15 acres of Bell Bowl Prairie to be used in the expansion.

