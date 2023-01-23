More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire

17 departments responded to the massive blaze Monday morning.
17 departments responded to the massive blaze Monday morning.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.

Preliminary reports say the fire could have been caused by heating appliances in the barn.

Live power lines on the ground made the initial response difficult, but firefighters worked to protect the buildings surrounding the barn. Crews doused the 40′x100′ structure along with a vehicle that caught fire and were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The estimated loss is $195,000.

A total of 17 different agencies responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body missing after van stolen from Rockford funeral home
Fire leaves $100k in damages
Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris
Friends and family supporting Paige Naber
The community gathers to support one local family
Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman hurt after Rockford shooting
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

Thing Big founders met with representatives from Midland States Bank this week in honor of the...
Rockford nonprofit sees ‘Big’ donation, business partnership with local bank
Southbound traffic on I-39 was stalled Monday after a serious crash on U.S. 20 caused first...
All lanes open on I-39 after two-car crash in Rockford
Samuel Ryan, 27, of Janesville faces physical abuse of a child, second-degree recklessly...
Janesville man charged with child abuse
the fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages
House fire along Ogilby Road was caused by careless smoking