More than 100 animals presumed dead after Rockford barn fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal is underway after a devastating barn fire early Monday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., first responders dispatched to the 2800 block of Centerville Road to investigate. Residents told fire crews that the barn held chickens, cats and nearly 100 rabbits.

Preliminary reports say the fire could have been caused by heating appliances in the barn.

Live power lines on the ground made the initial response difficult, but firefighters worked to protect the buildings surrounding the barn. Crews doused the 40′x100′ structure along with a vehicle that caught fire and were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The estimated loss is $195,000.

A total of 17 different agencies responded to the incident.

