Man wanted in van theft from Rockford funeral home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is wanted Monday in connection with a van theft from a Rockford funeral home.

Rockford police released pictures of the man and encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

The van was stolen Saturday from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 5th St., with the body of a dead man inside, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers say the van was located Sunday in the 1400 block of 87th Street in Chicago, but the decedent’s body was missing from inside the van.

Video surveillance footage shows the man dressed in all black, with white gloves, apparently holding a cellphone to his ear. (Rockford Police Department)

