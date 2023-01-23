Man arrested for physical abuse of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At the 300 block of N Washington Street a 12-year-old child called the Janesville Police Department on Saturday telling police that their mother was being physically attacked by her boyfriend in her vehicle parked outside the home. The man attacking her was later identified as Samuel Ryan. The child’s mother was abled to escape from Ryan and ran toward her house. The child and another 12-year-old friend were able to pull her into the home, but Ryan followed behind the mother and made attempts to get into the home. While the children tried to hold the door closed, Ryan overpowered them, knocking over one of the children and breaking their wrist in the process. The front door window was also broken during the incident. Ryan left the scene and was unable to be found by police. The mother did not have a desire to pursue criminal charges, but police weren’t done tracking down Ryan.

On January 22nd, police received information that Ryan was staying with a family member in Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in investigating the address where they found Ryan in a parked car. At first, Ryan refused to get out of the car, but was eventually arrested without further resistance. Samuel Ryan is currently being held at the Rock County Jail and being charged for the physical abuse of a child, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct.

