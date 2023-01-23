Janesville man charged with child abuse

Samuel Ryan, 27, of Janesville faces physical abuse of a child, second-degree recklessly...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - One man is in police custody after a child sustained injuries during a domestic incident in Janesville, Wis.

Police dispatched just after 1 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of N Washington St., for a call from a 12-year-old child about their mother being attacked in a parked vehicle outside the residence

The man was identified as the mother’s boyfriend, Samuel Ryan, 27, of Janesville.

According to police, the woman escaped the vehicle, running towards the house where two minors were inside, but Ryan followed behind.

During the struggle, Ryan allegedly tried to get inside the residence, knocking the child over and breaking their wrist.

Police say that the mom did not want to pursue criminal charges in the case.

Janesville police received a tip Sunday that Ryan was staying with a family member in Fort Atkinson, Wis.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in investigating the address where they found Ryan in a parked car. He was arrested and taken to the Rock County jail and faces physical abuse of a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

