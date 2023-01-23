I-39 north open, southbound remains closed after crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northbound lanes on I-39 re-opened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday after a devastating crash, according to Illinois Department of Transportation Distrct 2.

I-39 Northbound is now open from previous accident. I-39 southbound remains closed. #ILtraffic — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) January 23, 2023

Traffic was backed up Monday after a two-vehicle crash on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley.

I-39 southbound remains closed while cleanup is underway. No word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries at this time.

Cherry Valley Fire Department responded to the scene for aid.

First responders shared photos of the crash via social media.

