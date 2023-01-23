House fire along Ogilby Road was caused by careless smoking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out near midnight on Sunday at a residence along Ogilby Road. The occupants of the house called Rockford Fire Department and left the house after smelling smoke but were unsure of where it was coming from. By the times responders arrived, the flames were visible from a window. Firefighters doused the flames from both outside and inside the structure. The fire was quickly put out, but not before spreading into both the active and roof areas of the home, resulting in significant structural damage with an estimated $30,000 in losses. An investigation concluded that the fire was accidentally caused by careless smoking. The Red Cross is now stepping in to help the displaced occupants.

