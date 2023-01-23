Have a plan for home improvement projects

Report: Home improvement projects increased by 20% during the heart of the pandemic
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - American homeowners spent an estimated $624 billion on home improvement projects in the heart of the pandemic according to NerdWallet’s 2022 home improvement report.

Kate Wood, a home expert at NerdWallet, said what really stood out is how few people were renovating homes in order to sell them.

“It was only something like 20% of homeowners - most people were renovating them in order to be more comfortable or get more satisfaction out of their current home,” Wood said. “So, it’s less people looking to sell or to upgrade and more that people are still nesting.”

She said there are pros and cons to doing renovations yourself and you need to consider what you are capable of doing versus what you should leave to an expert.

Wood also advised you plan on how to pay for it, whether it be a personal loan, credit card, or a home equity line of credit, but reminded consumers to not to deplete your emergency fund on cosmetic fixes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Body missing after van stolen from Rockford funeral home
Fire leaves $100k in damages
Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris
Friends and family supporting Paige Naber
The community gathers to support one local family
Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman hurt after Rockford shooting
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

A Rock County Communications Center dispatcher helped guide bystanders how to perform CPR on an...
Rock County 911 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo was charged with theft by means of deception.
Police: Woman fundraises over $37,000 with false cancer claim
A Rock County Communications Center dispatcher helped guide bystanders how to perform CPR on an...
Rock County 911 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
Yaniv Attar was selected as RSO’s new music director.
Meet the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s new music director
FILE: Activists gather outside the Chicago-Rockford Airport on the one-year anniversary of...
National Land Institute sends 60-day notice over Bell Bowl Prairie