Fire causes $100K in damages to Rockford’s 15th & Chris

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the 15th and Chris Restaurant on 15th Ave. in Rockford., leaving $100,000 in damages.

Officials say several calls came in to dispatchers with reports of flames coming out of the burger joint on Rockford’s south side. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire pushing from the rear door of the structure, which was not open to business at the time.

Firefighters found fire burning in the front of the restaurant, and were able to keep flames from spreading to the food truck that was parked a few feet away. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

An arson investigator was brought to the scene to determine the cause, which is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.