Donor match found for Roscoe baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

Baby Isla finds match
Baby Isla finds match
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Back in December, Ashley Chronister embarked on a mission to find someone who could give her newborn baby girl, Isla, a fighting chance at life. A little over a week ago, her saving grace was found.

“My husband had called me and let me know that we had a match, and that we had a transplant date set,” said Ashley. “I started crying instantly, we were just so incredibly thankful, and it’s just a huge weight off our shoulders.”

Isla was born with a rare and potentially deadly autoimmune disorder, with the only chance of survival being a bone-marrow transplant. When the Roscoe mother learned no one in Isla’s family was a match, she urged people to join the bone marrow donor registry in hopes of finding one. On January 13, Isla finally had a match.

“We’ve had so many people reach out to us, and it was so overwhelming. We are so thankful,” said Ashley.

Isla’s transplant date is set for February 3. Ashley says she is beyond grateful for everyone who joined the registry in hopes of saving her baby girl. For those interested in potentially helping others in need of a match, the link to sign up for the registry is here.

