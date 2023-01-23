Defenseman Isaak Phillips returns to IceHogs, Blackhawks recall Philp, Roos

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending 11 games with Chicago in December and January, defenseman Isaak Phillips is back with the IceHogs. The 21--year-old racked up four points in his time with Chicago and returns at an important time with the Hogs allowing 18 goals in their past three games.

On the flip side, forward Luke Philp heads to Chicago after posting 30 points in 31 games with the Hogs. The 27-year-old could make his NHL debut Tuesday night as the Blackhawks travel to Vancouver.

Meanwhile, defenseman Filip Roos already has 15 games under his belt with the Blackhawks and returns to Chicago after snagging seven points in 17 games with the Hogs.

Along with those moves, Rockford has called up forward Kale Howarth from the Indy Fuel. Howarth comes up after posting 13 points (8G, 5A) in 25 games in Indianapolis.

