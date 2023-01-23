All lanes open on I-39 after two-car crash in Rockford

Southbound traffic on I-39 was stalled Monday after a serious crash on U.S. 20 caused first responders to re-route motorists.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All lanes are open Monday after a devastating crash, according to Illinois Department of Transportation District 2.

Traffic was detoured for hours on I-39 north and south between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford while cleanup was underway. The northbound lanes were re-opened just after 12:30 p.m., and the southbound lanes re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries at this time.

Cherry Valley Fire Department responded to the scene for aid. First responders shared photos of the crash via social media.

