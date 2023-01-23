All lanes open on I-39 after two-car crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All lanes are open Monday after a devastating crash, according to Illinois Department of Transportation District 2.

All lanes on I-39 near Rockford are now open from previous accident. #ILtraffic — IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) January 23, 2023

Traffic was detoured for hours on I-39 north and south between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford while cleanup was underway. The northbound lanes were re-opened just after 12:30 p.m., and the southbound lanes re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries at this time.

Cherry Valley Fire Department responded to the scene for aid. First responders shared photos of the crash via social media.

