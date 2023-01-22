Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries

Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department.

According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Details are limited but the woman struck is expected to be okay. We will update you when more details arise.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundme for family of fatal crash victims
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
Gov. JB Pritzker
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
Gas pump
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
Ary was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 600 block of South Franklin in Janesville,...
Police: Janesville man tells 9-1-1 dispatcher he ‘tried to kill his wife’
Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.
Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage

Latest News

Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/21/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 01/21/2023
Friends and family supporting Paige Naber
The community gathers to support one local family
Friends and family supporting Paige Naber
- clipped version
Photo of middle schoolers working.
Science Olympiad Invitational helps to build students’ science skills