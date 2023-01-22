Woman hurt after Rockford shooting

Woman shot in Rockford with non-life-threatening injuries.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department.

According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Details are limited but the woman struck is expected to be okay. We will update you when more details arise.

