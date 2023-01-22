Snow expected for Saturday night overnight into Sunday

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow is headed our way for late tonight and temperatures continue to take a nosedive.

We saw highs in the upper 20s today while winds died down to 5 mph, staying a lot calmer. Temperatures for the day were in the mid-20s with very overcast skies. There weren’t many breaks for sun but there was a whole lot of clouds.

Tonight will warm up a little bit but will also feel just as cold because of the snow we will be expecting. The snow will be beginning around 11 p.m. and going on overnight into Sunday until five in the morning where we will see a nice break from the snow. However, it will pick up again around 8:30 a.m. and finally stop by 11:00 a.m.

Snow begins to fall across the Stateline.
Snow begins to fall across the Stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow continues to fall across the Stateline.
Snow continues to fall across the Stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
A small break from the snow.
A small break from the snow.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Another round of snow hits the Stateline.
Another round of snow hits the Stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
A final break from the snow.
A final break from the snow.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you are traveling tonight or tomorrow morning, be safe on the roads. They will be slippery and it is better to leave early and take caution.

The rest of Sunday will be filled with clouds and no more snow. Monday morning will be a cloudy one, but we will see the sun throughout the day.

Cloudy for the remainder of the day and night.
Cloudy for the remainder of the day and night.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Sunny skies for the day.
Sunny skies for the day.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

