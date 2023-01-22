Science Olympiad Invitational helps to build students’ science skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday marks a time for Stateline middle schoolers to let their science skills shine.

The annual Science Olympiad Invitational places an emphasis on hands-on group participation by learning designing techniques.

These techniques are taught in subjects like genetics, mechanical engineering and technology. Roscoe, Winnebago, Rockford Christian and Lutheran are among the 33 teams of middle school students competing against schools from Iowa, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.’

Organizers say, it’s a great way to teach kids how to work together towards a shared goal.

“The kids build these things; you know there’s some parental supervision. But it’s really neat to see when these kids own that, and sometimes it doesn’t go their way. But that’s part of life, you know what we are going to learn from that experience,” said Mike Manke, one of the chairmen with Rockford Christian Science.

