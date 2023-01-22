One dead after a head-on collision in Boone County.

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a head on collision involving two cars driving on Route 76 in Boone County.

Fire District 2 Chief Brian Kunce tells 23 News the fatal accident happened around 7:30 this morning. First responders got to the crash scene at the 9700 block of Route 76 shortly after. The victim who passed was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later were pronounced dead.

There is limited details about who was involved or how the crash occurred, but as always 23 News will update you when we hear more.

