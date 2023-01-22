Hononegah, Harlem, Belvidere North finish top-3 in Guilford Regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After several local boys bowling teams punched their ticket to sectionals last week, regional winners like Oregon and Harlem look to be one of six teams from the Guilford Sectional to advance to next week’s IHSA State Finals.

One of the hottest teams heading into sectionals is the Harlem Huskies. The Huskies had a small lead on Hononegah heading into the final game, but Hononegah is the Guilford Sectional Champion by 50 pins.

Team results:

1. Hononegah

2. Harlem

3. Belvidere North

Individual results:

1. Charlie Hunt (Hononegah)

3. Devin Titus (Harlem)

4. Logan Moore (Hononegah)

6. Jermarrion Simmons (Harlem)

7. Jack Reed (Hononegah)

Individual state qualifiers:

Chad Morgan (Belvidere)

Gavvin Surmo (Oregon)

Clark Bonnewell (Dixon)

Kamdyn Raymond (Freeport) - Alternate

Devan Skridla (Guilford) - Alternate

Official results can be viewed here.

