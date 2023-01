ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Lady Tigers stay undefeated in BNC play with a six-point win over the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders.

Byron’s Ava Kultgen led the way for the Lady Tigers with 22 points. The Crusaders’ Kaylee Bankes led Rockford Lutheran with 21 points.

