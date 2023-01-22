The community gathers to support one local family

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.

Last November, Paige Naber collided with a semi-truck along IL Route 64. She sustained life-threatening injuries and spent weeks in the hospital.

“It obviously was very shocking and we didn’t know what was going to happen and so everyone was just really stressed and worried,” said Rogers.

Guests could buy dinner, raffle tickets, or enter a silent auction to show their support. There is also a GoFundMe set up; you can click here to donate.

