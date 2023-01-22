74-year-old victim named after Boone County crash
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is named Monday after he died in a head-on collision this weekend.
Steven Pulkrabek, 74, was driving early Saturday morning in the 9700 block of Route 76 in Belvidere when his vehicle was struck head-on.
Pulkrabek was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but did not survive.
No further information about the other vehicle or its occupants has been released.
