74-year-old victim named after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is named Monday after he died in a head-on collision this weekend.

Steven Pulkrabek, 74, was driving early Saturday morning in the 9700 block of Route 76 in Belvidere when his vehicle was struck head-on.

Pulkrabek was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but did not survive.

No further information about the other vehicle or its occupants has been released.

