Even with the snow gone for today, could we see it again this weekend?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We said goodbye to the snow as it rolled away, but the clouds on the other hand continued to roll into today.

It turned out to be a pretty overcast day with zero breaks for sunshine. We even saw temperatures cool down into the mid- to lower 30s. Our high of the day being 34 degrees in Rockford and the wind chill was 21 degrees, making it feel even colder.

Winds calmed down a bit compared to yesterday where they were coming in strong from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Now, winds are more on the breezier side at 10 mph.

Cloudy night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Saturday will be a fairly cloudy day with not much room for sun to shine through. As we get closer to the evening we will expect to see some snow start to fall around 7:30. This snow fall will continue through the rest of the night into the early hours of Sunday. However, snowfall should break apart around six in the morning leaving the remainder of the day cloudy.

Some flurries may be present but a fairly dry, cloudy day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Skies continue to remain overcast. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow begins to fall on the Stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow continues to fall on the Stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The snow begins to fall apart. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow has fallen away but the clouds will stay for the rest of the day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you are planning on leaving your house or driving home from work on Saturday night, leave an extra 15 to 30 minutes earlier to stay safe on those roads.

