Cold temperatures and a wintery mix made for a chilly day

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a gloomy week here in the Stateline and today showed that with it’s wintery mix.

Alongside the cold temperatures we also so some rain in the early afternoon, but as hours passed it turned into snow. This made roads potentially slippery. Make sure if you do drive on the roads to take caution and be safe.

Temperatures were at a high of 39 today but with the western winds coming in between 15 and 20 mph, it felt much cooler outside. Hopefully you were wearing a jack or had some protection from the blustery winds.

A windy Thursday with no calm winds in sight for the next 24 hours.
On and off snow tonight will continue until the early hours of Friday morning but will fall apart. We are tracking some fog for tomorrow morning, so if you are driving anywhere make sure you have your low lights on. This fog could become dense and cause visibility issues while driving. It will break away by the late morning however.

A couple flurries expected in the area.
Day will be filled with clouds.
Friday will be a cloudy one and those clouds will roll through the entire day, the entire night and even overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be a pretty cloudy day as well but the night will bring snow overnight and will stay until the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cloudy skies
Partly cloudy skies for the morning until heavy cloud coverage rolls in.
Cloudy skies stay consistent.
Snow begins to roll in.
Snow stay's heavy for the next couple of hours.
Snow begins to fall away.
If you are traveling to church, brunch or wherever you are going be safe on the roads. They could be slippery while driving. The snow will clear up by Sunday afternoon however just leaving clouds in their wake.

