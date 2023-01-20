Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons

Gov. JB Pritzker
Gov. JB Pritzker(Mike Miletich)
By CBS CHICAGO and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons.

The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.

They were seeking a restraining order to block enforcement of the ban.

The ruling would only apply to plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by the judge’s decision on the Protect Illinois Communities Act late Friday afternoon.

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

Illinoisans have a right to feel safe in their front yards, at school, while eating at bars and restaurants or celebrating with their family and friends. The Protect Illinois Communities Act takes weapons of war and mass destruction off the street while allowing law-abiding gun owners to retain their collections. I look forward to the next steps in this case and receiving the decision this case merits."

