Police: Janesville man tells 9-1-1 dispatcher he ‘tried to kill his wife’

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville man is in police custody after police say he told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that he “tried to kill his wife.”

Cory L. Ary, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 18 without incident.

On Wednesday, Janesville police dispatched to the 600 block of South Franklin after a male caller contacted dispatchers about an attempted homicide.

Police say Ary reportedly told the call taker that “he just tried to kill his wife.” He was on the scene and cooperated with police when they arrived.

Ary faces first-degree attempted homicide and domestic violence charges.

