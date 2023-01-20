Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Keen, 31, of Loves Park faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic...
Loves Park man accused in stabbing, faces felony charges
'She was beloved in the community;' Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
‘She was beloved in the community;’ Rockford family remembers Peggy Anderson
Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.
Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd addressed the recent string of violence in the city Tuesday...
One suspect in custody after 23rd Street shooting in Rockford
Strong community ties anchor this domestic survivor shelter in Stephenson County.
Non-profit sees generous $100K donation from 97-year-old Freeport resident

Latest News

Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 01/19/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 01/19/2023
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’