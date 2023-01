ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies this Friday with NW winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the low 30′s. Snow potential late Saturday night through Sunday morning. We could pick up an inch. Cloudy with highs in the low 30′s through Wednesday of next week. Looks to start turning colder by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.