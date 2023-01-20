Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against assault weapon ban

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WGEM) - An Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapon ban Friday.

According to court records the order is effective immediately.

Former Republican Attorney General Candidate Tom DeVore represented four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement regarding the judge’s decision.

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

RELATED: Devore presents argument against Illinois assault weapon ban, ruling expected Friday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.