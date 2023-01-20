Illinois judge grants temporary restraining order against assault weapon ban

Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government...
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore speaks to reporters outside the Effingham County Government Center on Jan. 18, 2023.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WGEM) - An Effingham County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapon ban Friday.

According to court records the order is effective immediately.

Former Republican Attorney General Candidate Tom DeVore represented four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who oppose the new law.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the following statement regarding the judge’s decision.

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

RELATED: Devore presents argument against Illinois assault weapon ban, ruling expected Friday

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.
Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage
GoFundme for family of fatal crash victims
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 01/20/2023
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 01/20/2023
U.S congressperson Lauren Underwood visited NIU to donate $1.5 million to the Microelectronics...
NIU engineering lab receives funding for infant hearing aid project
U.S congressperson Lauren Underwood visited NIU to donate $1.5 million to the Microelectronics...
NIU engineering lab receives funding for infant hearing aid project
RAMP celebrated 40 years with a re-opening of its Market Place location in 2020.
Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford
Gas pump
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday