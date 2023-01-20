Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night.

Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed in a car accident around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Officials say their car veered off Russellville Road, hitting the tree, now decorated in memory of the Capron couple.

“She didn’t want to believe it, like if it was a joke, but it’s real,” said Vasquez, [translated from Spanish to English]. “There’s a moment where she begins to think, and asks ‘where is my mother’”.

The couple leaves behind a ten and seven year old child, both wondering how or why their parents were taken away.

“I can’t explain it, but he says that he is in heaven, and the other one says the same,” said Vasquez [translated from Spanish to English]. “The problem we have now, is we have two children that have become orphans.”

Vasquez says the sudden loss of Jazmin and Domingo leaves behind nothing short of a trail of heartache for his family. As they try to move forward, they hope to lay the two to rest in a place where their hearts belong. “My county, I am from Guatemala,” said Vasquez. In doing so, they’re asking the community to help them raise money, not only for funeral costs, but for the future of Jazmid and Domingo’s children.

Vasquez created a GoFundme, with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars. Those interested in donating can find the link here.

