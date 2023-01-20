COVID-19 community levels on the decline across Illinois

COVID-19 community levels on the decline across the state.
COVID-19 community levels on the decline across the state.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the Centers for Disease Control is reporting 28 counties in the state seeing an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 61 counties last week.

“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels continuing to decrease across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

IDPH reported 10,967 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 the week of January 15, along with 78 deaths.

“Rates of the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant, spreading throughout the East Coast, are slowly increasing in the Midwest, and we continue to monitor this new variant closely,” said Vohra. “However, we are fortunate at this time to see no increase in hospitalizations.”

Access to tests and treatments can be found at the following test-to-treat site or by contacting your provider for treatment options, within 5 days of feeling ill.

Nearly 26 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.
Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage
GoFundme for family of fatal crash victims
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
PetSmart said they are looking for pets who have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy...
PetSmart wants to hire pet toy testers and pay them $10,000
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
RAMP celebrated 40 years with a re-opening of its Market Place location in 2020.
Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford
Gas pump
Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday
GoFundme for family of fatal crash victims
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest