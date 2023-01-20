Circle K to offer 40 cent fuel discount Friday

Gas pump
Gas pump(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDWEST (WIFR) - Circle K is offering a major discount for customers in Illinois on Friday.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., more than 300 Circle K stores across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri will offer 40 cents of fuel at the pump.

“We hope the additional savings will make it easier for our customers at a time when they’re looking for a little relief from that financial pinch following their holiday spending,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s vice president of operations, Heartland Business Unit.

Check to see if your local store is participating!

