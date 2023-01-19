Winter storm underway, impacts to continue well into the night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Right on schedule, precipitation as begun across the entire Stateline Wednesday evening as a winter storm begins to make its presence felt.

As expected, precipitation is taking on multiple forms across the area with snow generally north of US-20, a wintry mix between US-20 and I-88, and rain south of I-88. While some locations, especially those well west and to the north of Rockford, will remain as snow for the bulk of this event, the majority of us are to see a period of mixed precipitation or rain, which should limit snow accumulation potential rather significantly.

While most of the area is to start off with snow as the primary form of precipitation, there’s to be a gradual transition to mixed precipitation as the evening progresses. The exception to this will be over portions of Stephenson, Green, and Jo Daviess Counties, the latter two of which are under Winter Weather Advisories through Thursday morning.

The heaviest precipitation is to fall through about the midnight hour, after which we enter the storm’s dry slot, which should quickly bring the precipitation to an end for the time being.

Snow showers are likely along the US-20 corridor initially, with a mix or change to rain expected to take place along and south of I-88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Areas west and north of Rockford are to see more in the way of snow, while the rest of the area transitions to a mix or rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More of a wintry mix is expected by late evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most areas are to have transitioned to rain by 11:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Western and northern portions of the area remain with snow, while the remainder of the area is to see rain come midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation begins to wind down after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most areas are to see a break in the action come Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of the area will be in the dry slot come 3:00am Thursday, meaning a lull in the precipitation is expected by then. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All appears to be quiet for Thursday morning’s commute, though another spoke of energy on the system’s back side is to bring renewed chances for rain or snow showers later on in the day. The thought here is that this second round of precipitation is to begin as rain, then transition back to snow as colder air begins to infiltrate the region.

Thursday's morning commute will not be impacted, thankfully. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain or snow showers are possible Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things should dry out for good come 4:00pm Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In total, accumulations appear to be on the low side for most of us, thanks to the mixed nature of the precipitation. However, areas that do see most or all of the precipitation to fall as snow could be staring at two to three inches of snow. Those locations would seemingly be in northwestern Rock County, a good chunk of Green County, extreme northwestern Stephenson County, and the bulk of Jo Daviess County.

Snowfall amounts will generally be around an inch or less for most of the Stateline, though areas far west and north are to see between one and three inches of snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter, colder, but seasonable conditions are to be expected Thursday night, Friday, and during the day on Saturday, before our next snow chance arrives Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

