Rockford cop charged with battery

Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.
Frank Fabiani faces two counts of battery after an incident on May 14, 2022.(Rockford Police Department Twitter page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022.

Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with an arrest on May 14, 2022, when he allegedly pushed the suspect’s head into a glass window.

The suspect, Alize Jones, sustained injuries to his head and shoulders as a result of the alleged battery.

Fabiani is not in police custody at this time and according to the department, is on administrative leave.

Assault charges were dropped in a separate case against Fabiani in 2021 stemming from a traffic stop incident on June 27, 2020 where the Rockford officer alleged that the suspect, Willam Gettings, tried to disarm him, and sustained injuries to their head and face. Charges were also dropped against Gettings.

Fabiani was sworn into the Rockford Police Department by former police chief Dan O’Shea on January 10, 2019.

