Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery after police-worn body-camera footage was reviewed and submitted to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted.

A statement from Mayor Tom McNamara posted on the city’s social media page Thursday explained that the charge was a result of an investigation after body-camera footage was reviewed.

“I’m disappointed in the actions of our officer. The citizen involved did not file a complaint; however, our internal processes worked. Regular review of body worn camera footage successfully brought this incident to light. Once aware, our police department referred it to the State’s Attorney for review. ”

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s J. Hanley reports that Fabiani was assisting with an arrest on May 14, 2022, when he allegedly pushed the suspect’s head into a glass window. The suspect, Alize Jones, sustained injuries to his head and shoulders as a result of the alleged battery.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd also released a statement Thursday via the department’s social media page:

An internal investigation has been initiated by the Rockford Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and it is currently being conducted. The Rockford Police Department is committed to accountability and transparency for the citizens we are sworn to serve and protect. Upon being made of aware of the incident, Frank Fabiani was placed on administrative leave.

Assault charges were dropped in a separate case against Fabiani in 2021 stemming from a traffic stop incident on June 27, 2020 where the Rockford officer alleged that the suspect, Willam Gettings, tried to disarm him, and sustained injuries to their head and face in the process. Charges were also dropped against Gettings.

Fabiani was sworn into the Rockford Police Department by former police chief Dan O’Shea on January 10, 2019.

