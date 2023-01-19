Rockford cop charged with battery after review of body-cam footage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery after police-worn body-camera footage was reviewed and submitted to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted.
A statement from Mayor Tom McNamara posted on the city’s social media page Thursday explained that the charge was a result of an investigation after body-camera footage was reviewed.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s J. Hanley reports that Fabiani was assisting with an arrest on May 14, 2022, when he allegedly pushed the suspect’s head into a glass window. The suspect, Alize Jones, sustained injuries to his head and shoulders as a result of the alleged battery.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd also released a statement Thursday via the department’s social media page:
Assault charges were dropped in a separate case against Fabiani in 2021 stemming from a traffic stop incident on June 27, 2020 where the Rockford officer alleged that the suspect, Willam Gettings, tried to disarm him, and sustained injuries to their head and face in the process. Charges were also dropped against Gettings.
Fabiani was sworn into the Rockford Police Department by former police chief Dan O’Shea on January 10, 2019.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.